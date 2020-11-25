United States $18.9 Billion Organic Dairy (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese) Market To 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Organic Dairy Market by Segment (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese), Milk Type (Whole, Reduced & Low Fat, Flavored), Packaging, Distribution Channel, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Organic Dairy Market is expected to be USD 18.9 Billion by the year 2026. The United States organic dairy industry is projected to show good growth during 2020-2026. In the United States, milk is related to the vast majority of organic dairy purchases, which are followed by butter and yoghurt. Organic dairy items are made from organic milk, which is collected from cattle reared through organic farming methods. the organic dairy industry is experiencing good growth in the United States as they are free from preservatives, antibiotics, synthetic chemicals, etc. Benefits of Organic Milk over Conventional MilkThere are many benefits such that customers should switch from conventional milk to organic milk, including concerns about antibiotic and hormone use, animal health, farming's environmental effects. The U.S. federal government is promoting organic farming practices among traditional farmers by initiating educational programs and offering both technical and monetary assistance.Besides, enhancing the delivery and supply chain of organic dairy products in confluence with the emerging online food retail market is increasing the accessibility of organic dairy products throughout the United States. However, technical developments in the production of novel goods with low fat and reduced sodium and sugar levels are expected to fuel demand in the coming years. Other than this, organic dairy offers health benefits such as boosting metabolism, strengthening the immune system, lowering the risk of cancer, and heart diseases and reducing muscle and joint pain.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics 4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. SWOT Analysis 6. United States Organic Dairy Analysis 6.1 Market6.2 Volume 7. Volume Share Analysis 7.1 Fluid Beverage Milk Sales7.2 Share Analysis by Segment7.3 Organic Fat-reduced Milk Share by Type7.4 Organic Yogurt Share by Packaging Type7.5 Organic Yogurt Share by Distribution Channel 8. Organic Dairy Market by Segment 8.1 Organic Milk8.2 Organic Yogurt8.3 Organic Cheese 9. Organic Milk Market Type 9.1 Whole Milk Sales9.2 Fat Reduced Milk9.2.1 Reduced Fat Milk (2%)9.2.2 Low Fat Milk (1%)9.2.3 Fat-Free Milk (Skim)9.2.4 Flavored Fat-Reduced Milk 10. United States Organic Fluid Beverage Milk Sales by Segment 10.1 Whole Milk Sales10.2 Fat-Reduced Milk10.2.1 Reduced Fat Milk (2%)10.2.2 Low Fat Milk (1%)10.2.3 Fat-Free Milk (Skim)10.2.4 Flavored Fat-Reduced Milk 11. Organic Yogurt Sales by Packaging Type 11.1.1 Cups11.1.2 Tubs11.1.3 Drinks11.1.4 Tubes 12. Organic Yogurt Sales by Distribution Channel 12.1.1 Grocery stores12.1.2 Walmart, club, mass merchandisers, and military stores12.1.3 Convenience store12.1.4 Drug Store 13. Organic cheese Volume Sales 14. Key Players 14.1 Nestle USA, Inc14.1.1 Overview14.1.2 Recent Development & Strategy14.1.3 Revenue14.2 Dean Foods Company14.3 Danone S.A.14.4 Dairy Farmers of America14.5 The Kraft Heinz Company

