United Shore Named Best And Brightest In Michigan For Wellness And Best And Brightest Place To Work In Metro Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Shore, home to the No. 1 wholesale lender in the nation, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), was recently named on a 2020 Michigan's Best and Brightest in Wellness as well as a 2020 Best and Brightest Place to Work in Metro Detroit. Both of the awards highlight Michigan businesses for being innovative leaders in each category.

"Our culture is one of the most important parts of our business. Because of this, we want our workplace to be a fun and engaging place so people are happy and want to come to work each day," said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of United Shore. "I am proud that our company is being recognized for our efforts in wellness and that our team members continue to see United Shore as a great place to work."

This is the ninth consecutive year that United Shore has been named a Best and Brightest Place to Work in Metro Detroit, an award that aims to identify, recognize and honor companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach. United Shore has always taken pride in its company culture and team member perks. Recently, United Shore unveiled its new amenities including shipping containers for collaboration areas, cargo nets for floating huddle areas and a 2,000-person auditorium, among others.

"Throughout 2020, we have placed our team member health and safety as a top priority," said Ishbia. "Being recognized as a Best and Brightest in Wellness confirms our commitment to our people and their wellbeing."

United Shore has been a Best and Brightest in Wellness award recipient for four consecutive years. The award highlights companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative wellness practices. With an on-site doctor's office, massage therapists and meditation rooms the company is always thinking of new and innovative ways to serve its team members.

United Shore has continued to hire throughout 2020, hiring over 3,000 people thus far. For more information on a career with United Shore, visit www.unitedshore.com.

Founded in 1986, United Shore is home to United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in America. Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, United Shore employs more than 6,800 team members. Known for its state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service, United Shore underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. In addition to United Shore being a top national workplace, its UWM brand is the country's foremost advocate for the growth and support of independent mortgage brokers. For more information, visit unitedshore.com. NMLS #3038.

