United Safety & Survivability Corporation Joins Public Transit Systems Around The Country In Urging Congress To #SavePublicTransit

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety is joining fellow APTA members and industry partners on Tuesday, December 15th to collectively fight to #SavePublicTransit with a day of mobilization and engagement.

Organized by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), #SavePublicTransit Day will shine the light on the dire financial crisis facing the public transportation industry and urge elected officials to take immediate action.

It is critical that Congress move forward and provide emergency funding for public transit in the lame duck session before Congress recesses for the holiday. The industry is calling on Congress and the Administration to provide at least $32 billion in emergency funding to ensure that public transit agencies can survive and help our communities and nation recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Our essential workers in and around the Greater Philadelphia Region need public transit to get to jobs in hospitals and grocery stores. Congress needs to act NOW to #SavePublicTransit

"Immediate action needs to be taken to address the public transportation industry's dire financial situation so that we can continue to serve essential employees every day and can help with the nation's economic recovery," said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. "The industry's very survival is at stake."

"The essential services that provide mobility to our cities also drive our economy. Transit systems that move people also buy products that support local and regional economies. We urge Congress to act immediately in supporting this vital industry with at least $32 billion in emergency funding," said United Safety Executive Vice President Ray Melleady.

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Our newest product innovations, Active Air Purification and AEGIS® Microbial Surface Treatment help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces.

