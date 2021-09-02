United Safety Acquires Newcastle Fire Protection Services

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety, a global manufacturer of safety and survivability solutions, announced the acquisition of Newcastle Fire Protection Services (NFPS) effective August 31 st, 2021. This is the second acquisition that United Safety has completed within the fire protection space within the last month. NFPS, led by Mitchell Gibson, a 20+ year veteran in the fire protection space, has been providing quality services such as fire protection installations across the region for fixed facilities.

United Safety President and CEO Joseph Mirabile stated, "We see the fixed facility safety and fire suppression space as a substantial growth opportunity for our operations in Australia. We look forward to welcoming Mitchell Gibson and his team into the United Safety family.

United Safety has taken aim at increasing its global reach over the last few years with the acquisition of Firestorm, now United Safety Australia, in 2019, QTEC, a premier supplier of high-quality fire suppression equipment, in 2020, Region West Fire in 2019 & Ausfire Systems in 2021. United Safety Australia CEO, Kristian Bischoff, commented, "The acquisition of NFPS further adds to our growth strategy within the fixed facility fire space. We are thrilled to welcome the expertise and knowledge that NFPS will bring to United Safety Australia."

About United Safety & Survivability CorporationUnited Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability, and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Active Air Purification and AEGIS® Microbial Surface Treatment help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces. Further information about United Safety can be found at www.unitedsafetycorporation.com or www.ussc.com.au.

Media Contact: Marisa RosenthalEmail: mrosenthal@usscgroup.com Phone: 215.518.0492

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-safety-acquires-newcastle-fire-protection-services-301368685.html

SOURCE United Safety & Survivability Corporation