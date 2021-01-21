United Power Electrifies Their Customer Experience With Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center Software

Bright Pattern replaces top cloud contact vendor with significantly better ease of use, agent experience, agent productivity, omnichannel reporting, omnichannel quality management, and reliability

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software , announced today that it was deployed by United Power. United Power is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative that provides electricity to more than 97,000 homes and businesses along Colorado's northern front range. United Power is committed to providing great customer service and seamless experiences, all while delivering essential services to its members. Bright Pattern was selected for seamless omnichannel conversations and reporting, omnichannel quality management, advanced routing, and callback functionality.

United Power's previous system lacked the reporting capabilities and features needed to power their customer experience. Agents had issues accessing all of the features, and had to move between different browsers when conducting multiple chats. Agent experience and ease-of-use were major issues holding them back from providing a seamless customer experience. The platform also lacked the flexibility that they needed and experienced frequent outages. To quote Francis Ashu, the Director of Member Services at United Power, "When moving from premise to cloud software, we quickly learned that not all cloud providers are the same. The agent experience on our existing platform was horrible even though they sold it as 'easy-to-use'. We had 6 or 7 training sessions with their team and never figured out what was going on with errors in reporting. With Bright Pattern, the reporting didn't even require training. It was effortless from day one."

United Power decided that Bright Pattern was the partner for them after looking at several competing cloud providers. Four important features of Bright Pattern's solution for United Power were no-wait-in-line callback, skills-based routing, comprehensive omnichannel reporting, and reliability. Other key Bright Pattern features United Power wanted included the ability to conduct surveys on different channels, a comprehensive and easy-to-access knowledge base, case and contact management, and flexible business rules to automatically notify supervisors.

United Power will be implementing Omni QM to further assist the agent experience and create a rapport between the supervisor and the agents. "What I love most about Omni QM is that it creates a rapport between the supervisor and agents," said Ashu. "With Omni QM, there is flexibility for the agent to see scores and continue to monitor how they are performing on a daily basis. Bright Pattern Omni QM takes quality management to the next level by giving our organization the ability to create scoring forms that are segmented based on the types of calls received."

"United Power is a very innovative utility company looking to offer a true omnichannel experience to their customers," said Ted Hunting, SVP Marketing, Bright Pattern. "In weeks they implemented much of the full suite of capabilities in our platform, both voice and digital channels, while significantly improving the agent experience with better ease of use. Coupled with our flexible reporting across all channels and omnichannel quality management, they are turning on a brighter, easier customer experience for their customers."

United Power saw immediate return-on-investment, better contact center KPIs, improved customer experience, and better agent experience. Overall, United Power experienced a drop in average hold times and abandoned calls with Bright Pattern's callback feature. Agent experience was greatly enhanced with the Bright Pattern platform through its ease-of-use, and intuitive features, plus agent training is much quicker than before.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified - yet robust - omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the use of outside services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

