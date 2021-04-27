United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches NROL-82 Mission To Support National Security

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy launch vehicle carrying the NROL-82 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifted off from Space Launch Complex-6 on April 26 at 1:47 p.m. PDT. To date ULA has launched 143 times with 100 percent mission success.

"The unmatched power of the Delta IV Heavy again demonstrated its role as the nation's proven heavy lift vehicle precisely delivering this critical NRO asset to its intended orbit," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "We are honored to support National Security space and thank our mission partners for their continued trust and teamwork."

The Delta IV Heavy is recognized for delivering high-priority missions for the U.S. Space Force, NRO and NASA. The vehicle also launched NASA's Orion capsule on its first orbital test flight and sent the Parker Solar Probe on its journey to unlock the mysteries of the sun.

This was the 42 nd launch of the Delta IV rocket, the 13 th in the Heavy configuration and ULA's 31 st launch with the NRO.

This Delta IV Heavy was comprised of three common core boosters each powered by an Aerojet Rocketdyne (AR) RS-68A liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen engine, producing a combined total of more than 2.1 million pounds of thrust. The second stage was powered by an AR RL10B-2 liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen engine.

ULA's next launch is the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO Flight 5 mission for the U.S. Space Force, scheduled for May 17, 2021, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

With more than a century of combined heritage, ULA is the nation's most experienced and reliable launch service provider. ULA has successfully delivered more than 140 missions to orbit that aid meteorologists in tracking severe weather, unlock the mysteries of our solar system, provide critical capabilities for troops in the field, deliver cutting-edge commercial services and enable GPS navigation.

