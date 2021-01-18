United Laser Announces Market Expansion In Greenville-Spartanburg

FLORENCE, S.C., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Laser, a division of Novatech, Inc. and leading provider of nationwide Managed Print Services, has announced the opening of a new facility in Greenville- Spartanburg South Carolina.

"The decision to expand in Greenville- Spartanburg was a logical step in our 2021 growth strategy," said Chris Peebles, president. "Not only will it enhance our ability to service current customers locally but also fortify our nationwide model and the Novatech Managed Office vision."

The new United Laser expansion in Greenville- Spartanburg will be championed by Matt Poirier, United Laser's Vice President of Business Development.

"I'm excited to see the impact our new expansion will provide the local market," said Poirier. "It emphasizes our commitment to the local community and customer base. The new facility will also create new jobs for Greenville- Spartanburg, as we augment our team with talented tech minded professionals from the area."

We also heard from Dan Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Novatech, United Laser's parent company.

"The market and business community have shown overwhelming support and desire to see nationwide expansion of Novatech's Managed Office," said Cooper. "Since joining Novatech as CEO in 2019, we've infused the company with strong entrepreneurial talent. These entrepreneurs have helped fuel our growth and infuse fresh and exciting ideas to the company. This began with the acquisition of DynaSis in 2019 and Dave Moorman its founder/president and again with Chris Peebles and United Laser in late 2020. In 2021 we'll continue to look at additional acquisitions to augment our model and drive unmatched managed technology services for customers across the United States."

About United Laser -Founded in 2003 by industry veteran, Chris Peebles. United Laser is a nationwide Managed Print Services provider. In 2020 United Laser was acquired by Novatech, Inc. an industry leader for business technology across the United States. United Laser operates as stand-alone division within Novatech and is led by Chris Peebles. Learn more at: www.unitedlaser.com

About Novatech -Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide business technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers and software integrators. Offering a full Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business, by bringing together Managed IT, Managed Print, Managed Cloud and Managed Security solutions all under one umbrella. Learn more at: www.novatech.net

