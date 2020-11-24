NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988448/?utm_source=PRN United Kingdom (UK) Online Retailing Channel to 2025 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the online channel in the UK, the main trends and hot issues, major players and consumer shopping behaviour. It also provides forecasts to 2025 across key retail sectors. The UK online market is forecast to reach £77.4bn in 2020 and remain on a positive growth trajectory out to 2025 as consumers seek convenience online. Food & grocery will experience by far the biggest rise in online spend in 2020 at 86.5% to £20.9bn. Scope - As non-essential retail stores closed for three months in the UK due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers were forced to purchase items online, leading to a forecast 32.9% increase in channel expenditure in 2020. - COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst for driving food & grocery spend online, with spend forecast to increase by 86.5% in 2020, compared to a pre-COVID-19 forecast of 8.5%. growth. - The proportion of UK clothing & footwear shoppers who used credit options such as Klarna's 'buy now, pay later' scheme in the 12 months to March 2020 almost doubled. Reasons to Buy - Use our in-depth consumer and market insight to learn about the growth of the different sectors online and the issues affecting the online market. - Understand why and how consumers shop online for different products to capitalise on the growth in the online market. - Understand which retailers have the most popular online propositions in each sector, enabling you to better compete with market leading players.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988448/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-kingdom-uk-online-retailing-channel-to-2025-301179720.html

SOURCE Reportlinker