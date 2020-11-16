United Kingdom E-Commerce Payment Market Report 2020-2026: Analysis Of Digital Wallet & Banks - PayPal, Google, Amazon, Samsung, HSBC, Lloyd Banking, Barclays, RBS, Santander

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom E-Commerce Payment Market & Forecast, by Category (Clothes & Sports, Travel, Electronic, Others), Payment Method (Bank Transfer, Card, D-Wallet, & Others), Bank Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom's e-commerce payment market is expected to be US$ 203.08 Billion by 2026The United Kingdom's e-commerce sector continues to be one with high growth, innovation, and dynamism. Cards transactions are the primary solution while entering the UK. Cards (Credit & Debit) remain the predominant payment method within the e-commerce space. The rate of growth in mobile trade also makes it difficult to overlook this segment: it is expected to outstrip growth in e-commerce overall in the UK. The UK is, without a doubt, a major e-commerce market, and one that continues to set trends for others to emulate, due to advanced technology and competitive payments market. This growth is driven by widespread and growing consumer acceptance of technology and smart devices. The United Kingdom now has more than 95% of households with mobile phones. Companies in the UK are looking to ease the payment method for the users. So that the users have no fear while doing a transaction on the internet and it also minimizes fraud transactions.Digital wallets are catching up fast and are increasingly powered by e-commerce transactions. They are expanding at twice the pace of cards, driven in part because customers believe brands like PayPal offer durable protection. PayPal dominates digital wallet payments in the UK, thwarting attempts by rival Apple Pay to become a more significant player. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Ecommerce IndustryCOVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the e-Commerce payment market in the United Kingdom. The purchase of food & grocery items via online medium has shown good growth in the year 2020. As due to coronavirus, peoples were reluctant to leave their homes and have relied more on home delivery of items by online ordering.This report provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, demand, and their projections for the upcoming years. Key Players covered in the report which has been studied from 3 viewpoints

Overview

Initiatives & Recent Developments

Revenue

Digital Wallet covered in this report

PayPal

Google Pay

Amazon Pay

Samsung Pay

Banks Covered in this report

HSBC

Lloyd Banking Group

Barclays

Royal Bank of Scotland

Santander

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. UK E-commerce Payment Market 6. UK E-commerce Payment Market Share Analysis6.1 By Category6.2 By Payment Method 7. Category - UK Ecommerce Payment Market7.1 Clothes and Sports Goods Market7.1.1 By Payment Method7.2 Travel and Holiday Accommodation Market7.3 Household Goods Market7.4 Films and Music Market7.5 Tickets for Events Market7.6 By Books/magazines/newspapers Market7.7 Computer Software Market7.8 Food/groceries Market7.9 Electronic Equipments Market7.10 Computer Hardware Market7.11 Medicines Market7.12 Others Market 8. Payment Method Market8.1 Bank Transfer8.2 Card8.3 Digital Wallets8.4 Cash8.5 Direct Debit8.6 Others 9. Digital wallets Analysis9.1 PayPal9.1.1 Overview9.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments9.1.3 Revenue9.2 Googlepay9.3 Amazon pay9.4 Samsung pay 10. Banking analysis10.1 HSBC10.1.1 Overview10.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments10.1.3 Revenue10.2 Lloyd Banking Grup 10.3 Barclays10.4 Royal Bank of Scotland10.5 SantanderFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ximz4

