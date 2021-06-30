United Insurance Holdings Corp. Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has published its inaugural Sustainability & Responsibility Report which outlines its environmental,...

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has published its inaugural Sustainability & Responsibility Report which outlines its environmental, social responsibility and governance (ESG) practices and goals. This report includes insight into the Company's long-term commitments to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion, invest in ESG opportunities and improve its environmental impact.

"We are excited to share our thoughts and commitments related to ESG principles," said Brad Martz, President & CFO. Mr. Martz continued, "Our company has a very noble purpose to protect people's homes from natural disasters, so we have a tremendous opportunity and responsibility to have a positive impact on society, but we can and must do more. UPC Insurance accepts this challenge and I look forward to ingraining ESG deeper into our strategy and operations to improve outcomes for our stakeholders."

As outlined in the report, UPC Insurance is committed to conducting business in a manner that supports long-term sustainability and employing continuous improvement initiatives across the organization for the greatest impact.

The UPC Insurance 2021 Sustainability & Responsibility Report may be found digitally on the UPC Insurance website under Environmental, Social and Governance, or by typing the following link: https://www.upcinsurance.com/docs/default-source/default-document-library/upc-sustainability-and-responsibility-report-2021.pdf?sfvrsn=686d8a6_8.

About UPC InsuranceFounded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005882/en/