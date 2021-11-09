United Health Foundation Grant To Children's National Hospital To Address Health Needs Of Youth In Communities With Fewer Resources

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report, has awarded a three-year, $3.4 million grant to Children's National Hospital to improve access to health care for school-aged children in Washington, D.C.'s most under-resourced communities. The support is part of the United Health Foundation's ongoing commitment to build healthier communities and advance health equity.

The grant enables a unique program - bringing together a team of school nurses in D.C. Public Schools, community health workers and mobile medical services. Wards 7 and 8 face some of the largest health inequities in Washington, D.C., with high rates of child poverty, asthma, obesity and more.

"Children's National has long worked to make sure every child in our region has access to high-quality care," said Dr. Kurt Newman, president and CEO of Children's National. "This new grant from the United Health Foundation will help us create another way to connect our pediatric experts with children and families who are not currently being served by health care providers. We are committed to helping children lead healthier lives which, in turn, makes them more likely to succeed in school and lead healthier lives as adults."

School nurses employed by Children's School Services will work with community health workers to connect children and families to mobile health services, Children's National primary care locations and federally qualified health centers. Health records, immunization records and attendance data will be accessible through data sharing. As a result of the effort, children will receive well-child visits, including vaccinations and vision, hearing, behavioral health and developmental screenings. Additionally, via telemedicine, community health workers can link children to specialists to address behavioral health, asthma and other pressing health needs.

"Reaching school-aged children living in under-resourced communities to provide important routine health care can be challenging, especially amid a pandemic," said Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson, associate chief medical officer for UnitedHealth Group. "We are so pleased to be working with Children's National on this innovative and comprehensive program to identify and close gaps in care — especially for those who have unaddressed needs."

The effort aims to reduce school absenteeism among chronically absent students by connecting families to health supports and social services. It will also focus on increasing the number of children who are up to date on vaccinations, with a goal of providing 6,000 vaccinations over three years. Additionally, those who screen positive for mental or behavioral health issues will be referred to mental health specialists.

The grant will help address challenges identified in the Foundation's recently released America's Health Rankings 2021 Health of Women and Children Report. Some of the key findings of the report were:

Anxiety among children ages 3-17 rose 21% nationally between 2017-2018 and 2019-2020, from 7.5% to 9.1%.

Only 1 in 3 (34.3%) U.S. fourth grade public school students scored proficient or above on the national reading assessment. Later in life, there is a strong connection between education attainment and health, with those without a high school education facing the greatest social, economic and health challenges. National reading assessments are an important marker in educational development.

The prevalence of asthma among children in D.C. is 10%, higher than the national average of 7.5%.

On-time childhood vaccinations in D.C. are 75.3%, slightly lower than the national average of 75.8%.

The grant is one of the many ways the United Health Foundation continues to support efforts to build healthier communities and advance health equity. In September, UnitedHealth Group, including the United Health Foundation and UnitedHealthcare, announced a donation of $4.5 million to seven nonprofit organizations in Oklahoma to help increase health care, improve health outcomes and support communities across the state. And in July, the United Health Foundation established a $3.3 million grant partnership with the North Olympic Healthcare Network in Washington state to improve behavioral health for children and adults in the Port Angeles area. To learn more about UnitedHealth Group's commitment to health equity, please visit the company's sustainability website at uhg.com/sustainability.

About the United Health Foundation

Through collaboration with community partners, grants and outreach efforts, the United Health Foundation works to improve our health system, build a diverse and dynamic health workforce and enhance the well-being of local communities. The United Health Foundation was established by UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report in 1999 as a not-for-profit, private foundation dedicated to improving health and health care. To date, the United Health Foundation has committed more than $500 million to programs and communities around the world. To learn more, visit UnitedHealthFoundation.org.

About Children's National Hospital

Children's National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., celebrates 150 years of pediatric care, research and commitment to community. Volunteers opened the hospital in 1870 with 12 beds for children displaced after the Civil War. Today, 150 years stronger, it is among the nation's top 10 children's hospitals. It is ranked No.1 for newborn care for the fifth straight year and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children's National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. In 2021, the Children's National Research & Innovation Campus opened, the first in the nation dedicated to pediatric research. Children's National has been designated three times in a row as a Magnet ® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children's National is home to the Children's National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, follow it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005464/en/