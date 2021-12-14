United Health Foundation Donates $500,000 To Support Kentucky Communities Devastated By Recent Tornadoes

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) - the parent company of UnitedHealthcare and Optum - announced today a $500,000 donation to help Kentucky residents recover and rebuild following the devastating...

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report - the parent company of UnitedHealthcare and Optum - announced today a $500,000 donation to help Kentucky residents recover and rebuild following the devastating tornadoes that struck local communities this past weekend.

The funds will be donated to Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund - established by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear - to help affected residents with immediate needs, as well as supporting longer-term recovery and rebuilding efforts.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Kentucky, especially those who lost loved ones and suffered significant devastation in their communities," said Heather Cianfrocco, chief executive officer, OptumRx. "We are focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of our team, our friends and our partners in the region."

Krista Hensel, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kentucky, added: "We are committed to supporting these communities as they begin the long and tough journey to recover and rebuild."

UnitedHealth Group has also taken steps to support its members, patients and employees in the affected area. Affected UnitedHealthcare members can access care and early prescription refills, replace durable medical equipment as needed, and have the ability to conduct a Virtual Visit with a doctor* through the UnitedHealthcare smartphone app. In addition, the company has opened a free emotional-support help line to help people who might be affected. The Optum Emotional Support Help Line is free of charge to anyone in the community and is available toll free at 866-342-6892, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For employees who may have been directly affected, UnitedHealth Group is providing financial support through the company's employee assistance fund.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

*Additional out-of-pocket costs may be required for telemedicine services depending on the plan and any applicable state requirements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006307/en/