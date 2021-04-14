United Gaming Continues Its Industry Consolidation With Its Twentieth Acquisition Of A Legacy Georgia COAM Company

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Gaming, LLC (UG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Amusement Sales and Service, Inc. (ASSI)

ASSI is one of the longest serving coin-operated amusement machine (COAM) operators in Savannah, Georgia. Founded in 1965, ASSI has enjoyed the long and steady leadership of Jim Siskin and Rudolph Bairas and has earned its reputation as a family-owned business built upon strong values, loyalty, and customer service.

Jim said, "I am grateful to all of our employees and customers who have been with us throughout our journey. Over the years, we have been approached by many companies that showed interest in purchasing our operational assets, but UG truly understood the strategic value of maintaining the core principles of our organization. My entire team and I are delighted to join United Gaming.

"ASSI has earned the respect of many industry peers while developing a reputation for impeccable customer loyalty and service. We look forward to the synergies created by this transaction and together we will continue the legacy of our two companies in what is now our united brand," said Bunty Doshi, Chief Executive Officer of United Gaming." With the purchase of ASSI, United Gaming continues to expand its statewide presence, now in over one-hundred counties, as well as move into new market opportunities.

"With the acceleration in growth, high compliance nature of the business, and demand for operational efficiencies, we are well positioned to capture positive industry dynamics ahead. We look forward to working with the ASSI team and adding significant experience to our current workforce," said Ashish Patel, Chief Operating Officer of UG.

About United Gaming, LLCUnited Gaming is the largest provider of Class B COAMs in Georgia's distributed gaming market. UG has demonstrated unparalleled execution in M&A opportunities through two rounds of capital raises that has positioned our company with ample capital for our robust management team to scale our current portfolio. UG will continue to target strategic acquisitions in the near-term that will enhance our footprint and add value for our locations and the players they serve. With the normalization of market conditions, post Covid-crisis, M&A activity is expected to increase in 2021.

