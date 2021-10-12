United Digestive Partners With Florida-Based Associates In Digestive Health

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive announces expansion into Southwest Florida through its partnership with Associates in Digestive Health (AIDH).

Founded in 2003, AIDH's team of seven gastroenterologists operates clinics in both Cape Coral and Fort Myers, Fla.

"This strategic partnership not only allows us to meet the growing needs of the communities we serve, but also provides us the opportunity to expand our current service offering," said William Keith, MD of AIDH. "We are excited to collaborate with the United Digestive team and enrich the quality and convenient digestive health care we bring our patients every day."

"We are proud to finalize our partnership with Associates in Digestive Health," said Neal C. Patel, MD, Chief Strategy Officer of United Digestive. "This team of gastroenterologists has a strong patient-first reputation in the community which aligns with our core values. By joining forces with them, we aim to affiliate with other like-minded practices in the region."

"We are thrilled to welcome AIDH to the team and establish this platform in Florida as we continue our national growth," said Mark Gilreath, Chief Executive Officer of United Digestive.

Through a robust suite of managed services, United Digestive brings operational best practices to GI groups while allowing providers to retain their clinical independence and continued emphasis on patient care.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is an Atlanta-based physician practice management company focused on delivering value for GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. The company serves independent practices by leveraging advanced operational infrastructure and insights to reduce administrative burden, while supporting clinicians' objective to provide the highest quality patient care.

Contact:

Linda Niederhausen linda.niederhausen@uniteddigestive.com 404-888-7575 x1130 www.uniteddigestive.com

