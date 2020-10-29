United Church Homes Becomes Newest Member Of Link-age Ownership Group

MASON, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Link-age Solutions, the group purchasing arm of the three interconnected companies of Link-age, has announced United Church Homes as the newest member of its ownership group.

MASON, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Link-age Solutions, the group purchasing arm of the three interconnected companies of Link-age, has announced United Church Homes as the newest member of its ownership group. United Church Homes, headquartered in Marion, Ohio, owns or manages 75 communities in 14 states and two Native American nations that are home to over 4,000 older adults.

By joining Link-age, United Church Homes gains access to the value driven by its group purchasing, access to innovation, and ability to invest in new products and services focused on the aging population. Link-age Solutions and its network of suppliers will now provide food and dining services, medical supplies, office products, and more to United Church Homes communities across the country.

"We could not be more excited about United Church Homes becoming the newest member of our ownership group," stated Scott Collins, chairman and CEO of Link-age. "We've had the privilege of getting to know United Church Homes over the last several years and believe their commitment to innovation and quality makes this such a tremendous fit. Those shared synergies will help us transform how innovation is developed in the post-acute space."

Beginning as a single "home for the aged" in Upper Sandusky, Ohio in 1916, United Church Homes is now one of the nation's largest providers of nonprofit senior living and affordable housing.

"We view Link-age as an important strategic partnership opportunity," stated Rev. Ken Daniel, president and CEO of United Church Homes. "This organization brings together thought leaders, innovators, and others working in all the areas of importance to the future strategies of United Church Homes."

United Church Homes communities have been widely awarded for innovative practices and quality care, and residents enjoy access to faith-inspired programming and a welcoming, affirming culture. In addition to its senior care centers and housing, United Church Homes operates the Ruth Frost Parker Center for Abundant Aging, which serves as the education and advocacy center of United Church Homes.

Link-age is a Mason, Ohio-based company with membership comprised of more than 450 senior living communities located across the United States. Link-age's three interconnected companies - Solutions, Connect, and Ventures - work together to develop and deliver services that help senior living organizations focus on being successful. For more information, visit www.linkageconnect.com .

