United Bankshares Declares Second Quarter Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. ("United")(NASDAQ: UBSI), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.35 per share for shareholders of record as of June 11, 2021.

The dividend payout of approximately $45.2 million on 129.2 million shares is payable July 1, 2021. The year of 2020 represented the 47th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

As of March 31, 2021, United had consolidated assets of approximately $27.0 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 223 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation's capital.

United's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol " UBSI".

