United Bank Was Recognized As One Of The Best Companies To Work For In Alabama For The Second Year In A Row

The annual program was created by Business Alabama and Best Companies Group and it is now in its ninth year.

ATMORE, Ala., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bank (OTCQX-UBAB) is deeply committed to giving its employees a supportive, challenging, and rewarding place to work. Our people are the backbone of our bank and key to giving our customers the best service possible. United Bank offers their employees benefits such as a 401(k) match and a profit-sharing contribution, in addition to tuition reimbursement and continuing education for those seeking certification in a specialized area, such as commercial lending, marketing or compliance.

This year, the survey included additional questions regarding communications and confidence during the COVID-19 pandemic. In support of our officers and staff, several programs were initiated including work from home options, Telehealth medical support and a one-time grant to employees for reasonable or necessary expenses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, United Bank supports military veterans and we encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists and Veterans. Each year, United Bank's Human Resources personnel participate in the Alabama Career Center System Veterans Job Expo for Baldwin County where they have the opportunity to engage with area veterans who are entering the workforce. Through this participation, we are creating a stronger, more diverse workforce, identifying and filling talent needs, and generating goodwill in the community.

A recurring comment made by employees participating in the survey was the overall encouragement to give personal time and effort back to our local communities. Our employees volunteer countless hours to a wide variety of worthy organizations such as Feeding the Gulf Coast and local food pantries. They also work in the community to help promote financial literacy for adults and help educate the younger generation to create smart, financially savvy individuals.

"We call our mission driven purpose Doing Well by Doing Good. When you can have an alignment of purpose and strategy that produces positive results to our shareholders, and our communities, it helps you come to work every day realizing that you are making a difference in doing something truly untraditional in a very traditional industry," said United Bank President and CEO Robert R. Jones, III.

Our company has a multi-bottom line focus on strong financial performance, economic and community development. Publicly traded under the stock ticker UBAB, United Bancorporation has built a legacy leading to growth and expansion for more than a century. Maintaining a number two market share in the markets we serve, United Bank is routinely recognized as one of America's strongest banks driving economic development throughout the state. Through New Markets Tax Credits, United Bank and UB Community Development have pioneered community development in communities throughout Alabama, Florida and surrounding areas, bringing new industries, jobs, and service to our communities.

United Bank ranked ninth for the small to medium-sized companies receiving the honor. The actual rankings were revealed in the publication of the September 2020 issue of Business Alabama.

