United Bank Names Michael Vincent, Chief Executive Officer

ATMORE, Ala., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for United Bank has elected Michael R. (Mike) Vincent to serve as Chief Executive Officer and President of United Bank. Vincent had been serving as interim President since the retirement of former Chief Executive Officer and President Robert R. Jones in July 2021.

Michael Vincent named CEO of United Bank

Vincent previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of United Bank. Vincent joined United Bank in 2006. The Board promoted Vincent to Chief Credit Officer in 2014.

"I'm honored to assume this role," Vincent said, "and sincerely appreciate the trust the board has placed in me. The bank's management team today is the same one that has been working together for many years. Our strategies and goals remain the same, our application and execution will remain the same and we anticipate the same success going forward."

David D. Swift, Sr. joined United Bank's board in 1994 and has served as its chairman since 1997. He was elected chairman of United Bancorporation in 2013. Swift was elected to serve as interim Chief Executive Officer of United Bank, United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc., and Town Country National Bank.

Swift said, "We have great confidence in Mike and our entire leadership team at United. A search committee has conducted an exhaustive search process and determined that Mike Vincent is uniquely qualified to lead United Bank continuing the outstanding growth and progress we have been experiencing. The Board of Directors as well as the entire United Bank team looks forward to working with Mike to achieve new heights. We believe this is a very positive step forward for our customers, our employees, our company and the communities we serve."

About United Bank : United Bank is a $1,000,000,000 financial institution that has enjoyed 117 years of continuous service to Atmore, Alabama and surrounding communities. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, East Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Semmes, Silverhill, Spanish Fort and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton and Pace. For more information about United Bank please visit our website at www.unitedbank.com. Member FDIC.

