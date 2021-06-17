United Advisors America Announces Appointment Of Key Executives

PROSPER, Texas, Jun 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Advisors America (UAA), a Texas-based registered investment adviser serving clients in 22 states, has announced the recent appointment of two key executives.

Aubrey Paganelli has been promoted to UAA's Chief Operating Officer and Senior Advisor, and Price B. Peddicord has been promoted to Chief Compliance Officer and In-House Counsel. They both serve on UAA's Investment Committee.

"UAA has seen tremendous growth the past few years, necessitating a strong leadership team to serve our clients. Aubrey has played a key role in our growth, and her experience, leadership and passion for working with clients will continue to be vital going forward. Price has quickly become a key part of the UAA team, and his background and work ethic have allowed him to immediately make an impact on our firm," said Rich Follett, President and CEO.

Paganelli, in her role as COO and Senior Advisor, oversees the day-to-day operations of the firm, supervises a team of advisors and works closely with her clients. She has been involved at every level of the firm since joining in 2013, serving as an Investment Advisor, Deputy Compliance Officer and the Chief Compliance Officer. Before joining UAA, she worked with Alliance America, an affiliate of UAA.

Paganelli earned her BBA with a focus on Marketing in 2009 and an MBA in 2010 from Tarleton State University. Since joining the firm, she has also earned her Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®) designation from The American College.

As CCO, Price manages the firm's compliance program, ensuring that both the firm and its advisors abide by rules and regulations of regulatory agencies, company policies and procedures, and the firm's code of ethics. In his role as In-House Counsel, he is responsible for managing the firm's legal affairs. He joined the firm in 2020 as a Deputy Compliance Officer, working closely with the CEO and CCO to assist in managing the compliance program of the firm. He also brings experience working back office for Fidelity Investments prior to attending law school.

Peddicord earned his BBA with a focus in Finance from The University of Texas at Arlington, graduating with honors in 2014. He earned his Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in 2019 and is a licensed attorney in the state of Texas.

About United Advisors America

United Advisors America (UAA) is an SEC-registered, fee-only investment adviser with its principal place of business in Texas. UAA currently has advisors working with clients across 22 states and is continually expanding. UAA provides a range of wealth and investment management services for individuals and families as well as their businesses. UAA's advisors, as fiduciaries, are committed to serving in the best interests of their clients in providing investment and retirement solutions that are tailored to their individual financial and lifestyle goals.

Press Contact:Price B. PeddicordChief Compliance Officer and In-House Counsel unitedadvisors.comPhone: (877) 443-0610

