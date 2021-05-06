Unite Private Networks To Provide Connectivity Solution For Lauridsen Skatepark

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks, announced today a new partnership with the Lauridsen Skatepark. UPN is providing an advanced internet connection to the park via state-of-the-art fiber infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to extend our carrier-grade fiber infrastructure to the brand new Lauridsen Skatepark, said Stephanie DeVault, Regional Vice President of Sales - Central Iowa for Unite Private Networks. "The Dew Tour announced earlier this year it will move its event to the new skatepark which will serve as the only global Olympic Qualifying event for Street and Park Skateboarding disciplines in the United States this year (2021). We're excited to help bring advanced connectivity options to visitors during this world-class event, and all year long. UPN has a significant presence in Iowa giving business customers throughout the state access to dark fiber or dedicated lit services that are scalable from 100 mbps to 100 gbps, voice and cloud services, as well as a suite of other products and we're excited to continue our commitment to the state through partnerships such as these."

"Establishing a strong and reliable internet connection at the new skatepark is a critical component when bringing in competitions and special events", said Doug Romig, Deputy Director for Polk County Conservation. "Along with the Dew Tour, we hope that other companies and tour series will choose the Lauridsen Skatepark for their upcoming events. Our community will benefit from this world-class facility that is now equipped to provide connectivity and livestream daily park use, as well large-scale events."

About Unite Private Networks: UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21-state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, metro-optical Ethernet, Internet access, data center services, voice, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com , or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Lauridsen Skatepark: The Lauridsen Skatepark was created with our community in mind, to provide fun and challenging opportunities for skateboarders and spectators alike.

The skatepark is located in the heart of downtown Des Moines on five acres at the northern edge of the Principal Riverwalk and just east of Wells Fargo Arena and the Iowa Events Center. Designed by renowned skateboarders Lance Mountain and Colby Carter of California Skateparks, the Lauridsen Skatepark is an attractive extension of the city's beautiful Principal Riverwalk.

Media Contact: Brandi Tubb 816-903-9400 brandi.tubb@upnfiber.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unite-private-networks-to-provide-connectivity-solution-for-lauridsen-skatepark-301286017.html

SOURCE Unite Private Networks