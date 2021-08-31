Unitas Financial Services Announces Sudden Passing Of President And Chief Executive Officer William (Bill) Jones

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitas Financial Services (Unitas) announced today the passing of their CEO and President, William (Bill) Jones, 53, due to complications of Covid-19. Co-owner and President of the Unitas Mortgage Division, Lisa Cooper, has been appointed as Interim CEO.

In the 26 years since founding Golden Eagle Insurance, which later merged with Innovative Risk Solutions, Bill has made an indelible mark on what Unitas is today. Under his focused leadership, Unitas has grown into one of the leading specialty insurance providers in the nation.

Bill was passionate about helping lenders protect themselves and their borrowers while providing the highest levels of customer service. Another hallmark of his leadership was building meaningful relationships with community lenders across the nation and with his colleagues. Bill built a deep bench of senior management to ensure that our guiding principles will remain intact and that his vision of providing the industry's most efficient lender protection programs will continue.

Bill graduated with a degree in engineering and economics from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York in 1989 and had tours of duty in Germany and in the Persian Gulf with the U.S. Army. As a Veteran, Bill was passionate about helping other veterans and their families. He actively supported organizations that helped veterans and brought several veterans on to work at Unitas.

Lisa Cooper, Greg Shimkus, Gary Criscillis, and the entire Unitas team want to extend our deepest sympathies to Bill's family and friends. He was a dear friend to us all and we will miss his positive, upbeat energy. He always brought a laugh with his unique sense of humor.

