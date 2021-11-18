Unisys Acquires Unified Endpoint Management Expert Mobinergy™ To Expand Its End-User Experience Solutions

BLUE BELL, Pa. and PARIS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (UIS) - Get Unisys Corporation Report, a global IT solutions company, today announced it has acquired Mobinergy ™, which specializes in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). Unisys is funding the transaction with cash on hand and will focus on growing Mobinergy activities globally to expand its UEM business.

Mobinergy, which has operations in France, the UK and Germany, will expand and enhance Unisys' existing UEM expertise. The UEM market is estimated at $3.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at an approximately 32% CAGR through 2027, according to Grand View Research, Inc.

Mobinergy is the second acquisition announced this year by Unisys in the digital workplace solutions space. The company acquired Unify Square, a leading experience management provider for secure collaboration and communications platforms, in June 2021.

"Unisys continues to acquire capabilities that enhance our core solutions and accelerate the innovation we deliver to clients," said Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "Mobinergy capabilities will enable Unisys to deliver high-value UEM solutions to our clients and further expand our employee experience portfolio."

"The Mobinergy team is excited to join Unisys and help enterprises reach their digital workplace vision," said Charles Hirel, president, Mobinergy. "We look forward to sharing our expertise and delivering enhanced, consistent user experiences across endpoint devices for our clients' employees."

"Transforming device management with Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), while ensuring the best possible employee experience, will be a differentiator for businesses operating in our hybrid world of work," said Angela Salmeron, research director for IDC's European Future of Work practice. "By enhancing its UEM solution, Unisys can ensure that today's distributed workforce gets the managed experience it expects from its employers."

Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions The Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions team delivers advanced workplace solutions to help clients transform their digital workplaces and create exceptional end-user experiences. Unisys works with clients to transform their end-user experience to engage and retain employees, increase collaboration and innovation and drive productivity and business growth. In February 2021, for the third consecutive year, Gartner positioned Unisys as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America report.

About UnisysUnisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Any statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate" and similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Unisys or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future, including earnings enhancements, synergies and other benefits from the Mobinergy acquisition. All forward-looking statements are based upon Unisys' current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Unisys' expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith, and Unisys believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including: the risk that Unisys may be unable to successfully integrate Mobinergy or that integration costs exceed Unisys' expectations; the risk that Unisys may not realize the benefits expected from the acquisition, including earnings enhancements and synergies; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement of the acquisition; the risk that Unisys may not attract, motivate and retain experienced personnel in key positions; the risk that Unisys may not effectively anticipate and respond to volatility and rapid technological innovation; the risk of adverse developments on Unisys' ability to grow revenue and expand margin in its Digital Workplace Solutions and Cloud and Infrastructure businesses; the risks of doing business internationally, particularly when a significant portion of Unisys' revenue is derived from international operations; the risk of cybersecurity breaches, which could result in significant costs and harm Unisys' business and reputation; and the other factors discussed in the Item 1A, "Risk Factors" sections in Unisys' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in Unisys' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and in Unisys' other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at http://sec.gov. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, Unisys claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Unisys assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events except as required by law.

