Unique Penthouse Property For Sale By The Sea In Dalkey, Dublin, Ireland

DALKEY, Ireland, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A very unique on the sea Penthouse in Dalkey, Dublin, Ireland is for sale.

The nearest you can get to living in a lighthouse - with a fantastic turret and winding staircase overlooking Dalkey Island.

Simply the best Penthouse Apartment on the East Coast of Ireland with magical sea views over both Dublin Bay and Dalkey Island. Waterside accommodation over two levels extends to 211 Sq Metres (2271 Sq Feet) plus a further 35.57 (382 Sq Feet) in three outdoor balconies. Penthouse Q has two underground secure parking spaces.

Sea-views, and swims, are an elixir for the soul right now and if we were given the option to live in Dalkey we would take it at the drop of a hat. This very unique property has just come on the market and when we say it's a home with a view, we are not joking. Penthouse Q is the largest three-bedroom penthouse on the Coliemore Road with incredible views of Dalkey Island. Q Penthouse boasts three bedrooms, all of which have sea vistas, and three bathrooms, over two floors.

Nick Crawford of Crawfords Estate Agents who is selling this unique property says if the whole of Dalkey were green fields, this site at Coliemore is where - without doubt - someone would choose to build a home - located adjacent to Dalkey Island and Coliemore picturesque Harbour.

This Penthouse faces seaward to Dalkey Island and is renowned to have some of the best sea views in Dublin.

Word has it that Hollywood Celebrities are eyeing up this property in Dalkey with stunning sea views; where they can buy lobster & seafood straight off the boats and dine out in first class restaurants in Dalkey Village. They were taken aback by the atmosphere and friendly reception they received from the local people when staying and visiting Dalkey recently.

