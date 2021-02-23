UnionTrack Selected By IUPAT For Multi-year Member Engagement Contract

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionTrack, Inc., the North American SAAS leader in member engagement software, has been selected to develop and deploy a robust member-engagement system for the 110,000-member International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT). UnionTrack's solution will deploy the company's Engage platform to unify the IUPAT by managing member communications, training, legislative and political engagement while standardizing information across the entire organization.

"UnionTrack was founded to unify, organize, and transform the labor movement, and we are honored that the IUPAT has selected the Engage platform to bring members, locals, and international leadership together," CEO and Founder Ken Green said. "Our Engage platform empowers members to be more active in their union, gives unions unprecedented power to serve and mobilize their members."

For the IUPAT, UnionTrack's solution was particularly attractive because it allows the Union to easily bring their International, 32 local District Councils, 320 Local Affiliates and over 100 affiliated training centers throughout North America onto a single, cloud-based technology and communications system that represents a single version of the truth, and creates a strategic path forward for the union.

About UnionTrack, Inc.

UnionTrack, Inc., is a privately held, veteran owned, Maryland based company specializing in next-generation member management and engagement software. UnionTrack's mission is to leverage the power of today's connected devices to provide the best configurable labor union management software package available today. The company has nearly 25 years of experience in application development and process enhancements working with trade and labor unions and membership-driven associations. This knowledge has culminated in the development of the UnionTrack Engage™ platform which combines the best in software processes for member engagement, dues and per capita payments, bidirectional member communications, organizing, training and grievance tracking - all in one single, modern, cloud-based platform. For more information, visit us at www.uniontrack.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uniontrack-selected-by-iupat-for-multi-year-member-engagement-contract-301233868.html

SOURCE UnionTrack, Inc.