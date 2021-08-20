Unions Ratify Labor Agreements In Northern New England

Union members from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Locals 2320, 2326 and 2327 and the Communication Workers of America (CWA), Local 1400 have ratified new, four-year agreements with Consolidated Communications, which cover...

Union members from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Locals 2320, 2326 and 2327 and the Communication Workers of America (CWA), Local 1400 have ratified new, four-year agreements with Consolidated Communications, which cover approximately 900 workers in Northern New England.

"Our goal throughout these negotiations has been to secure labor agreements that improve the customer experience, and provide flexibility to efficiently meet our customer needs," said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. "This enables us to advance and execute on our transformational fiber growth plan while improving the sustainability of the company for all employees."

The new contracts will run through Aug. 9, 2025.

