Union Square Advisors Elevates Dean Riskas To Vice Chairman

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Square Advisors, a boutique technology-focused investment bank, announced today that Dean Riskas has been named to the newly created position of Vice Chairman, reporting directly to Carter McClelland, Chairman and Co-Founder. Partner Mike Meyer will assume the role as the firm's Head of Capital Markets.

"The entire team at Union Square Advisors thanks Dean for the advice, guidance and deep-rooted relationships he has contributed over the years, all of which have helped drive the growth and success of what our business is today," said McClelland. "We look forward to his continued leadership in this expanded role."

"It has been my great pleasure to have worked with the remarkable group of long experienced and highly regarded investment banking professionals at Union Square Advisors," said Dean Riskas. "Under the leadership of our two founders, Carter McClelland and Ted Smith, I have watched the firm grow and prosper. I am honored beyond words to assume the responsibility of Vice Chairman, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of our firm."

Meyer now oversees Union Square Advisors' Capital Markets team that specializes in providing capital markets solutions to private equity and corporate clients, including market debt and equity capital raising, private placements, capital structure optimization and special situations. Year to date, the team has been involved in a variety of financing transactions, including Informatica's $2.7 billion debt financing, Sumeru Equity Partners' $100 million investment in SocialChorus and Mondee's growth capital investment led by TCW Group and Morgan Stanley.

"I believe that our team's integrated approach to providing world-class financial advice - leveraging the firm's deep M&A advisory, capital raising and strategic content - creates a unique, comprehensive offering that has been a critical driver of success for our clients," said Meyer. "I am humbled at the opportunity to lead this team into the next chapter of its life cycle, and to help our clients optimize their use of strategic capital."

Meyer joined Union Square Advisors in 2019 to lead the firm's Capital Structure Advisory business, bringing with him more than 30 years of experience in leveraged finance, global credit and fixed income transaction leadership.

About Union Square AdvisorsUnion Square Advisors is a leading technology-focused investment bank that supports clients on their most important strategic transactions. Our team is led by former heads of the world's leading technology investment banking practices and professionals with deep experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate development, and agented private capital financing services. Our business centers on Software, IT Infrastructure, and Internet & Digital Media. Since our founding in 2007, we have completed more than 120 transactions representing more than $105 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.usadvisors.com.

