Union Pacific Ranked A Top 10 Military Friendly Employer

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific was recently designated as a 2021 Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY Media, ranking as the top transportation industry employer and No. 7 overall. Employing 6,300 veterans and active-service military members, the award recognizes Union Pacific's commitment to recruiting and investing in the veteran and military communities.

"Employees with military experience are a valuable part of the Union Pacific team and we strive to provide a supportive work environment that sets them up for success," said Jeff Sebree, general director of talent acquisition - Workforce Resources. "Transitioning from the military to a civilian job can be challenging, so we work diligently to make that transition as simple as possible."

More than 17% of Union Pacific employees have military backgrounds, with some still active in the National Guard or Reserves. The company's UPVETS employee resource group supports members and provides career development opportunities. Approximately 80 Union Pacific employees are deployed every month and receive additional support from a liaison who guides them through the deployment process.

Union Pacific partners with Wounded Warriors, Veteran Affairs and local veteran organizations to host career fairs, reaching the military community across the company's 23-state network. More information about Union Pacific's support for U.S. military service members and veterans is available in the company's Building America Report.

