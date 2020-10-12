OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today named Rahul Jalali as the company's chief information officer, effective Nov. 2.

Jalali will lead the development, implementation and operation of Union Pacific's information and telecommunications technologies. He will report to Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"Union Pacific is committed to investing in technology that improves our service, enhances efficiency and makes us easier to do business with," Fritz said. "Rahul's leadership and expertise will guide our industry-best IT team's efforts to drive innovative technologies that optimize our customers' supply chains."

Jalali served 23 years with Walmart Inc., most recently as vice president of Walmart International. During his tenure, he led IT organizations for multibillion dollar revenue business units with globally dispersed teams to increase revenue margin while improving operational efficiency.

Union Pacific also announced Jon Panzer, who served as interim chief information officer, has been named senior vice president, Strategic Planning, reporting directly to Fritz. Panzer is responsible for facilitating, implementing and overseeing Union Pacific's strategic agenda.

ABOUT UNION PACIFICUnion Pacific (UNP) - Get Report delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-names-rahul-jalali-chief-information-officer-301150339.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation