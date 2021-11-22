Union Pacific Corporation Announces Presentation And Release Of Climate Action Plan

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) - Get Union Pacific Corporation Report will release its Climate Action Plan on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Lance Fritz, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Beth Whited, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, and Kenny Rocker, executive vice president marketing and sales, will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss plan highlights.

Parties interested in participating via teleconference may dial 877-407-8293. International callers may dial 201-689-8349. A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Union Pacific Corporation Report delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

