Union Institute & University Unveils New 24-25-26 Advantage Program With Ed.D. Degree Completion In Two Years

CINCINNATI, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University now offers a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) degree, with the potential for completion in a two-year period under the university's unique new 24-25-26 Advantage program. The Ed.D. offers majors in Educational Leadership (pre-K - 12) and Higher Education. Two embedded certificates, including a certificate in Social Justice, add an extra level of value and distinction.

In addition to a world-class doctoral education, Union offers the 24-25-26 Advantage. The 24-25-26 Advantage allows students to complete their Ed.D. in as little as 24 months when they transfer 25 credits of graduate course work and pay only $26,568 in tuition. Even without the transfer of credits, the degree can be completed in three years or less.

Union's President, Dr. Karen Schuster Webb, said, "Union is pleased to add the Doctor of Education degree program to our doctoral-level offerings. The Ed.D. has a comprehensive professional practice focus, and prepares its graduates for executive leadership career paths."

Provost, Dr. Nelson Soto, added, "Positions that may require a Doctor of Education degree include school district superintendent, higher education leaders at a university, curriculum specialist and many more. With 100 percent online classes and three online residencies per academic year, Union's Ed.D. offers the flexibility that busy adults require. It also offers the personal attention, high-quality instruction and social justice emphasis that are integral to the Union experience."

About Union Institute & University Union Institute & University offers educational programs for busy adults who want to achieve their professional goals and pursue a lifetime of learning, service and social responsibility. Since its founding in 1964, Union has been a leader in the development and delivery of outstanding distance education undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs, in addition to a variety of new certificate programs. Students can choose to complete their studies online, through low residency, or site-based, depending on the program and location.

A private nonprofit university, with international outreach, Union Institute & University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, and has satellite centers located in Ohio, Florida and California.

