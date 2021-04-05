Union Bank Taps Industry Veterans As Heads Of Community Banking And Wealth Management

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Bank today announced that Lisa Roberts has been named Head of Community Banking and Sterling Sankey will be Head of Wealth Management. Both leaders will report to Greg Seibly, President of Union Bank and Head of Regional Banking.

"Lisa and Sterling have the experience, industry expertise, client focus and extraordinary talent to lead Union Bank into our next chapter," Seibly said. "Under their leadership, we will continue to grow as a premier West Coast regional bank."

As Head of Community Banking, Roberts will lead the bank's mass market and mass affluent segment strategy as well as its network of Union Bank branches and their role in serving the broad range of needs of clients in each community it serves. She will drive the Union Bank community banking approach, including continuing the evolution of the bank's back-to-basics branch strategy, delivering new digital banking services and enhancing the Bank Freely product suite. She will continue to be based in Northern California.

Roberts has spent the last five years as Managing Director and Head of Private Wealth Management at The Private Bank at Union Bank. Prior to that, she was a Managing Director at Freestone Capital Management and Managing Director, Regional Executive for Northern California at Citigroup. She brings more than 30 years of financial services experience to this position, with prior leadership positions at Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Bank One. Roberts holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance from Indiana University and an MBA from Capital University.

"I'm excited to take on this new role within the bank and work with such a dedicated team. Our people and their commitment to their clients are our biggest strengths," Roberts said. "There is an incredible opportunity for Union Bank to grow client and community relationships through our branches - and through our exceptional teams who can deliver on a wide variety of needs for our clients."

Sankey will join Union Bank April 26 as Head of Wealth Management. In this role, Sankey will lead The Private Bank at Union Bank, which includes the company's private wealth management, wealth planning, and trust and estate services, as well as the bank's brokerage subsidiary, Union Bank Investment Services (UBIS), and HighMark Capital Management Inc. (Highmark), its investment management subsidiary. He will be based in Seattle, Wash.

Sankey brings more than 30 years of experience to Union Bank. Previously, he spent over a decade at Wells Fargo leading its private bank in the western region after growing the bank's footprint across the Northwest Washington and Great Lakes regions. Prior to Wells Fargo, Sankey was a Senior Vice President at Bank of America, where he spent more than 20 years building out the bank's business banking offerings and overseeing the Northwest Washington region as Market President. Sankey received his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Western Washington University.

"It's an honor to be joining Union Bank as the new Head of Wealth Management," Sankey said. "Lisa and her team have built an incredible platform and I'm looking forward to bringing my experience in the Western Region to the bank and building on its rich, 150-year history."

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.As of December 31, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for clients, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $132 billion, as of December 31, 2020, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings, and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) - Get Report, one of the world's largest financial institutions with total assets of approximately ¥351.7 trillion (JPY) or $3.4 trillion (USD)¹, as of December 31, 2020. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

