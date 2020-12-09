Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, And ITV Are Among 13 More Companies To Join The Climate Pledge

Today, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Global Optimism announced that 13 new signatories—Atos, Brooks, Canary Wharf Group, Coca-Cola European Partners, ERM, Groupe SEB France, Harbour Air, ITV, Microsoft, Neste, Rubicon, Unilever, and Vaude—have joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies;

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

"Last year, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge to encourage companies to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement ten years early. Today, we have exciting news: 13 more companies, including Unilever and Microsoft, are joining this commitment to confront climate change together and save the planet for future generations," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. "There are now 31 companies from around the world that have signed The Climate Pledge, and collectively we are sending an important signal to the market that there is significant and rapidly growing demand for technologies that can help us build a zero-carbon economy."

Atos

As a leader in secure and decarbonized digital services, Atos has made it its mission to pave the way for a carbon-neutral and sustainable economy through technology innovations. Committed to reducing its environmental footprint and helping businesses succeed in their climate ambitions, Atos uses dedicated digital solutions and highly specialized skills to offer one of the most comprehensive approaches to decarbonization in the market. This year, Atos announced its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2035 across scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon emissions, setting the highest decarbonization standards for its industry and accelerating its decade-long environmental program.

"As a trusted transformation and innovation partner, it is our responsibility to use our unique set of capabilities to tackle the climate change emergency and enable others to do the same, starting with our ecosystem," said Elie Girard, Atos CEO.

Brooks

Brooks' commitment to sustainability spans a decade, and the high-performance running brand recently adopted a roadmap to reduce scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon emissions in line with climate science, and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

"We live, work, and run as part of a global community. The planet is our home. And because more than 150 million people worldwide run outside, it's critical we take care of it," said Jim Weber, Brooks CEO. "As we create new gear and run our global business, we seek to minimize our environmental impact, create positive social change, and be transparent about areas where we can do better. We are very proud to be the first athletic brand to join The Climate Pledge. These partnerships will be critical to achieving our ambitious goals."

Canary Wharf Group

Canary Wharf Group (CWG) is responsible for Europe's biggest urban regeneration project in London, and it has delivered one of the largest environmentally certified portfolios in the UK, with over 10 million square feet of sustainably certified buildings to date. As part of its commitment to The Climate Pledge, CWG has launched its net-zero carbon pathway, setting out tangible steps to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions, as to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

"Tackling climate change is an urgent challenge facing all of us, and the property industry has a critical role to play. Canary Wharf is run on 100% renewable electricity and has been since 2012 but there is more to do," said Shobi Khan, Canary Wharf Group CEO. "We are committed to achieving net-zero carbon by 2030, and we will work with our tenants and suppliers over the next decade to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions, and support the global transition We are committed to reducing our carbon emissions to net zero by 2030, working hand-in-hand with our tenants and suppliers to make this a reality. Joining The Climate Pledge is recognition of this commitment."

Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) aspires to become net zero by 2040 across its entire value chain, and it will reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030, in alignment with a 1.5°C pathway and the Science-Based Targets Initiative. CCEP has already reduced its emissions across its value chain by 30.5% since 2010 by shifting to using 100% renewable electricity with the support of RE100; reducing the energy intensity of its cold drink equipment fleet by 60% since 2010; and reducing its use of virgin oil-based plastic by a third in its PET bottles.

"We are committed to playing our part in global efforts to address the climate crisis by reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain," said Damian Gammell, CCEP CEO. "We aim to do this by continuing to decarbonize our own business wherever possible and by encouraging our suppliers to set their own science-based targets and use 100% renewable electricity by 2023. It is a great pleasure to join The Climate Pledge and accelerate our ambition to become net zero by 2040."

ERM

ERM works with companies around the world to help them identify and address critical climate risks and opportunities. ERM's deep experience in climate science, policy, and economics, coupled with its digital expertise, provides its clients with the tools and insights required to navigate the complexities of the transition to a low-carbon future. ERM is also acutely aware of its responsibility to reduce its own footprint through better energy management, so it has switched to renewable power and is seeking credible approaches to offset emissions from travel.

"Sustainability at ERM is a commitment to supporting socio-economic development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs," said Keryn James, ERM CEO. "Climate-related risk is a business issue that has a direct impact on ERM's financial health, our reputation, as well as our ability to attract and retain talent. As the leading global sustainability advisory firm, our purpose is to shape a sustainable future with the world's leading organizations and we are proud to join The Climate Pledge and redouble our efforts to achieve carbon neutrality in our operations."

Groupe SEB France

Aware of its responsibility to create a more sustainable planet, Groupe SEB France is committed to reducing the environmental impacts stemming from its business activities. Since it established its first environmental commitments, Groupe SEB France has recorded a 21% decrease in the energy used at its industrial and logistics sites, exceeded its objective on recycling with 35% of recycled materials in its products and packaging, and exceeded its goal on the reduction of logistics-related carbon emissions, with a 33% reduction per unit sold.

"Our key ambitions are to step up innovation to guide our business model towards a more circular economy, and we continue to fight against climate change," said Richard Joaristi, Groupe SEB France General Manager. "We are excited to join The Climate Pledge as we continue our journey to net-zero carbon by 2040."

Harbour Air

Named one of Canada's best managed companies for 11 consecutive years, Harbour Air has been calculating and offsetting the airline's carbon footprint for over a decade. In 2007, the regional airline became the world's first and only carbon-neutral airline. Since then, Harbour Air has offset 100% of its emissions associated with seaplane fuel use and corporate operations. Last year, Harbour Air took its commitment to sustainability one step further and on December 10, 2019, the airline successfully converted and achieved the world's first flight of a fully electric commercial aircraft. The ePlane is now being certified and approved by the FAA and Transport Canada—a critical next step in Harbour Air's goals to become the first fully electric commercial airline.

"Being a sustainable and responsible corporate citizen is not only embedded into our organizational values, but, I believe, is vital to our success in the community," said Greg McDougall, Harbour Air founder and CEO. "As the world's first and only carbon-neutral airline, we are proud of our industry leadership towards sustainability. We look forward to joining The Climate Pledge community and supporting other organizations and industry leaders such as Amazon, Global Optimism, and other signatories to reach net-zero carbon by 2040."

ITV

ITV, the UK TV company, believes that TV has a critical role to play not only in reducing emissions, but also in shifting culture and creating the new normal. ITV has committed to becoming net zero in operations, productions, and business travel by 2030. The company's strategy for achieving net-zero emissions is to reduce its impact so that it is as close to zero as possible, in line with the latest climate science. The company will also sequester the emissions it absolutely cannot reduce through third party-verified tree planting and blue-carbon offsetting projects.

"Tackling climate change is one of the greatest challenges we will face in our lifetime. The effects of climate change are already here and the time to act is now," said Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO. "The scale of change needed demands that all of us, businesses, governments and citizens work collaboratively and act boldly. Reaching over 50 million people every month, we believe that ITV has a critical role to play; not only in reducing our own emissions, but in shifting culture and creating the new normal. ITV is proud to be a signatory of The Climate Pledge."

Microsoft

In January, Microsoft committed to be carbon negative by 2030 and remove from the environment all the carbon it has emitted directly or by electrical consumption by 2050. The company has been carbon neutral since 2012 and is committed to promoting sustainable development and low-carbon business practices globally through its cloud-enabled technologies. To meet the company's ambitious commitments and help partners and customers meet their own climate goals, collaboration is key and its one of the primary reasons Microsoft is signing on to The Climate Pledge.

"No one company or organization can meaningfully address the climate crisis on their own. It will take aggressive approaches, new innovative technologies and strong commitment to collaboration across industries and economic sectors," said Lucas Joppa, Microsoft Chief Environmental Officer. "By joining The Climate Pledge community and working together, we will be able to collectively rise to the challenge and curb our emissions so that we can make progress toward a net zero future."

Neste

Neste, a global leader in renewable and circular solutions, is the first major energy company to sign The Climate Pledge. 15 years ago, Neste decided to transform from an oil company to a renewable products company. Since then, Neste has been consistently recognized for its pioneering sustainability leadership. The company has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 14 consecutive years and three years in the top three of the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights. Continuing on its journey, Neste has set two ambitious climate commitments: to reduce customers' greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030, and to reach carbon neutral production by 2035. These goals are driven by Neste's purpose to create a healthier planet for our children.

"The climate crisis is one of the biggest challenges of our times," said Peter Vanacker, Neste President and CEO. "It will not be solved with one single solution, but calls for utilizing all available solutions and innovating new ones. This is team play. By joining The Climate Pledge we are reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and are excited to join a community that will share knowledge, ideas, and best practices. We look forward to working together on this important mission."

Rubicon

Rubicon is a software company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, they help businesses become more sustainable enterprises and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Through the design and implementation of circular solutions, which divert waste away from landfills, they help their partners cut greenhouse gas emissions and create a more sustainable world. Rubicon's mission is to end waste by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals.

"We believe that climate change is among the most urgent issues the world is facing, which makes our joining The Climate Pledge a defining moment for Rubicon. It is our declaration of alliance in the fight against climate change and a restatement of our company's mission to end waste," said David Rachelson, Rubicon Chief Sustainability Officer. "Every day, our team works tirelessly alongside our clients to reduce the accumulation of waste and to mitigate its harmful impact on the environment. Putting our name to this pledge reconfirms our dedication to creating a cleaner, healthier, and safer planet for all humankind. We are proud to stand alongside the other companies who have signed The Climate Pledge in this most pressing of global missions."

Unilever

Unilever first set value chain greenhouse gas footprint targets from cradle to grave back in 2010, as part of the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan. These include halving the greenhouse gas footprint of its products across the value chain and to have no greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations by 2030. The latter target was introduced in a new strategy launched in 2015 ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 21) and included a shift to 100% renewable energy by 2030, with an interim milestone of 100% renewable grid electricity worldwide by 2020—which was achieved in January this year. In June this year, Unilever committed to net zero emissions from all its products, from sourcing to point of sale, by 2039.

"We are delighted to be working with Amazon and Global Optimism on the Climate Pledge," said Rebecca Marmot, Unilever Chief Sustainability Officer. "Tackling the climate crisis is of paramount importance. At Unilever we have set ourselves a target of net zero emissions from sourcing to point of sale by 2039 and are investing €1bn into a fund to tackle climate change through our brands. With the rest of the Climate Pledge community, we look forward to raising the bar for ambitious collective action on the most urgent challenge of our time."

Vaude

Vaude is committed to reducing its carbon emissions in line with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. Since 2012, the company's headquarters has been certified as climate neutral. It has now set itself with an ambitious, science-based goal to produce all of its products worldwide with climate-neutral manufacturing.

"In order to effectively tackle climate change, we must succeed in limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees in accordance with the Paris Agreement," said Antje von Dewitz, Vaude CEO. "At Vaude we want to make our contribution and have set ourselves the goal of manufacturing all products with climate-neutral production. We are proud to join The Climate Pledge, so that we can accelerate our trajectory towards achieving net-zero carbon by 2040."

"The Paris Agreement set out a unifying roadmap for all countries and all people to address the climate crisis by taking action," said Christiana Figueres, the UN's former climate change chief and Global Optimism founding partner. "By joining The Climate Pledge, signatories are not just making a statement of commitment to the future, they are setting a pathway to significant actions and investments that will create jobs, spur innovation, regenerate the natural environment, and help consumers to buy more sustainable products starting now."

For more information on The Climate Pledge, visit www.theclimatepledge.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about.

About Global Optimism

Global Optimism exists to precipitate transformational, sector-wide change. Achieving a zero emissions future is not a far-off challenge. It's one we must get on track for now. Every scientific assessment shows that to meet the goal of net -zero emissions by 2050, to keep global heating below 1.5 degrees Celsius, we must halve our emissions between 2020 and 2030. Tackling the climate crisis is only possible when everyone, everywhere plays their part. We work with like-minded collectives from all sectors who are willing to invest in the choices required to be on this challenging - and life-affirming - journey. For more information, visit https://globaloptimism.com/.

