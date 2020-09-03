Unifrax Announces Scott Horrigan As Chief Financial Officer

TONAWANDA, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifrax, a leading global provider of high-performance specialty materials focused on thermal management, emission control, batteries, specialty filtration and fire protection applications and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), today announced that Scott Horrigan has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Unifrax.

"Scott has been an integral part of the Unifrax leadership team for the past five years. During his tenure, he led the creation of the FP&A and Treasury capabilities we have today," said John Dandolph, CEO at Unifrax. "His leadership has been instrumental in developing common metrics, analysis tools, and the operating systems and rhythms we use to make decisions and drive shareholder value. "

"Scott has played a vital role in supporting strategy development and operating plan execution by partnering with leaders throughout the company. His experience, proven leadership skills, and commitment to Unifrax's vision and core values make him a natural fit for this role," Mr. Dandolph added.

"During my time at Unifrax, I've been impressed with the innovative culture that resonates from the production floor to the research labs at Unifrax," added Mr. Horrigan. "I began my career as an environmental engineer focused on public health, and it means a lot to me to be part of a global team focused on helping customers be greener, cleaner, and safer. I'm excited to lead our finance team into the future with the same commitment to our customers and values."

Mr. Horrigan joined Unifrax as Finance Director for the Thermal Management Segment in 2015, was promoted to Senior Director of Financial Planning and Analysis in 2016, and was named Vice President of FP&A and Treasury in 2018. Prior to joining Unifrax, he held finance roles of increasing responsibility at ITT and Greatbatch Medical. Mr. Horrigan holds a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, an MS in Public/Environmental Health from Tulane University and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

ABOUT UNIFRAXUnifrax is a global leader in high performance specialty fibers and inorganic materials used in high temperature industrial, filtration, battery and fire protection applications that save energy, reduce pollution, and improve fire safety. The Company and its affiliates have 37 manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Asia, South Africa and Latin America and employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. More information is available at www.unifrax.com.

ABOUT CLEARLAKEClearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S. ® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $24 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

