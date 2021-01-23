Unifor Sunwing Pilots Reach Tentative Agreement

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Pilots represented by Unifor Local 7378 have reached a tentative agreement with Sunwing Airlines.

"I applaud the leadership of Unifor 7378 for their grit and determination in fighting for a collective agreement that benefits our members during these challenging times," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Given all of our members are furloughed or inactive and the industry is experiencing unprecedented losses while the federal government continues to hold back on any dedicated financial support for airline workers, it is truly remarkable that our bargaining team was able to achieve gains."

The details of the tentative agreement will be presented to the members for ratification votes over the next two weeks.

"I am proud of our bargaining team for standing strong and defending our members as the global effects of the pandemic loomed significantly over this round of bargaining," said Barret Armann, Local 7378 President. "Though we are experiencing what may be the worst time in history for air travel, our promise to get our members back to work is achieved in this contract."

The Unifor 7378 Sunwing Pilot collective agreement expired on November 30, 2020.

Unifor represents 451 pilots at Sunwing Airlines Inc. who operate out of six bases across Canada- Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montréal, Quebec City.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

