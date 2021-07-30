Unifor Reaches Tentative Agreement With Bombardier Aviation

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 112 and 673 have reached a tentative agreement with Bombardier Aviation.

"I would like to congratulate the Local 112 and 673 bargaining teams for their hard work and dedication throughout these negotiations," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Reaching a settlement with Bombardier brings us one step closer to resolving the labour dispute at Downsview. Our union can now focus all of its efforts on reaching an agreement with De Havilland."

The three-year agreements cover approximately 1,500 union members employed by Bombardier Aviation at the Downsview plant.

"We could not have reached a fair settlement that addresses the union's key priorities at Bombardier without the support and solidarity of our members throughout the bargaining process and on the picket lines," said Scott McIlmoyle, Unifor Local 112 President.

Details of the settlement will only be released following ratification by union members. Votes will be conducted tomorrow afternoon.

"Our Membership gave us a strong mandate, after a difficult set of negotiations we have managed to reach a tentative agreement with Bombardier. We remain at the table determined to continue negotiations with De Havilland." said Maryellen McIlmoyle, Unifor Local 673 President.

