Unifor Members At Clean Harbors Reach Tentative Agreement

SARNIA, ON, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The bargaining committee for more than 70 Unifor members doing the dangerous work of treating toxic waste have reached a tentative collective agreement with the employer at Clean Harbors.

"Unifor Local 914 members went to the picket line to uphold the principles of equity in the workplace," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Solidarity and collective action matter. Thank you to all of the Unifor members that helped pressure the employer to do the right thing."

The tentative agreement reached today resolves outstanding seniority and provides wage increases over the term of the contract. Members of Local 914 will vote on the agreement on Saturday, December 4, 2021. If ratified, it will end the 11-day strike.

More details about the agreement will be released once ratified.

