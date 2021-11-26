Unifor Launches Campaign To Improve Warehouse Working Conditions

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - As the holiday shopping season ramps up on Black Friday, Unifor has launched the 'Warehouse Workers Unite' campaign to improve working conditions for workers in warehousing, distribution and logistics facilities across the...

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - As the holiday shopping season ramps up on Black Friday, Unifor has launched the 'Warehouse Workers Unite' campaign to improve working conditions for workers in warehousing, distribution and logistics facilities across the country.

"Frontline essential warehouse workers literally carry the load to ensure that we have access to the goods that we need but they also bear the brunt as pressure for faster and faster delivery results in ever-worsening conditions, with increased demands to work at almost impossible speeds," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

Warehouse Workers Unite brings warehouse workers together to address shared issues including the 'speed-up' of work, health and safety protection, fair wages, better working conditions, and respect on the job.

For more information visit warehouseworkersunite.ca

During the pandemic, warehouse workers faced difficult conditions, including many outbreaks in Canadian facilities, but the reality is that COVID-19 only exacerbated problems that warehouse workers have been facing for years.

"Warehouse work takes place out of the public eye, with warehouse workers often feeling invisible and isolated," said Unifor Quebec Director Renaud Gagné. "This campaign aims to bring attention to their experiences and encourage warehouse workers to consider what unionization can do to help them gain a voice to demand good jobs and to build an industry standard."

Unifor warehouse workers will mark Black Friday with an outreach to non-unionized warehouse workers in the greater Toronto and Montreal areas. For information on warehouse locations for the peer-to-peer outreach or to arrange an in person or Skype, Zoom or Facetime interview with a Unifor spokesperson or frontline warehouse worker contact Kathleen.okeefe@unifor.org.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

