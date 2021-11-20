Unifor Elevates Pay And Working Conditions For Loblaw Warehouse Workers

AJAX, ON, Nov. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor has elevated pay, benefits and working conditions for 1,000 warehouse workers at the Loblaw Distribution Centre in Ajax, Ontario with the negotiation of a new four-year collective agreement.

AJAX, ON, Nov. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor has elevated pay, benefits and working conditions for 1,000 warehouse workers at the Loblaw Distribution Centre in Ajax, Ontario with the negotiation of a new four-year collective agreement.

"This is a landmark contract in the warehouse sector, with an increase of almost 16% in the start rate and an increase of 11-14% for the other wage classifications over the lifetime of the agreement," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "The gains in this agreement, including a significant increase in RRSP co-payments, signing bonuses, higher shift premiums and added vacation for longer serving workers, will make a real difference to these workers and raise standards across the industry."

The collective agreement, which expires February 15, 2026, was accepted in a ratification vote by the Unifor Local 222 members.

Highlights of the four-year agreement:

Warehouse start rate increased by $3 an hour from $19 - $22

an hour from - All other Wage Classifications increase 11% - 14% over four years

Signing Bonus of $2,000 for members with four years or more and $1,000 for those with three years or less, including part-time workers.

for members with four years or more and for those with three years or less, including part-time workers. Company RRSP contribution for workers with more than five years service increased from 3.5% to 5%

Additional week of vacation added for workers with 15 years of service, for a total of five weeks vacation.

Benefit upgrades to vision, dental, hearing and boot allowance

Shift Premium increase

The creation off a Racial Justice Advocate

"The bargaining committee took a comprehensive approach to deliver an agreement that addresses all aspects of the job, from compensation, to working conditions, to benefits, to improve the lives of our members and their families," said Kyle Coughlan, Unifor Local 222 Bargaining Chair.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor