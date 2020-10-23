Unifor Continues To Promote Equity With Federal Anti-Racism Grant

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor was selected as one of 85 organizations by the Federal government's Anti-Racism Action Plan.

"This funding will further assist our union's work to make a lasting positive impact on the lives of Black, Indigenous and racialized people across the country," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "We started our anti-racism plan long before applying for the grant and will extend this work far beyond the grant. We are committed to promoting equity within our union and in our communities."

The Anti-Racism Action Program is part of the Government of Canada Anti-Racism Strategy. The program exists to help address barriers to employment, justice and social participation among Indigenous Peoples, racialized communities and religious minorities.

"Unions are key to achieving racial justice, and Unifor being selected is an honour and a responsibility to make real lasting change," said Christine Maclin, Unifor Human Rights Director. "Programs and grants like this will help us all build a strong and inclusive Canada."

Unifor summited an application in November 2019 and will receive $147083 in funding for an anti-racism plan from now until March 2022.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy.

