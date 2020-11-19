Unifor Cautiously Optimistic About Federal Net-zero Emissions Plan

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The federal government's new legislation to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 is a step in the right direction, says Unifor.

" Canada can meet international climate change obligations and create good jobs at the same time," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Workers must be involved in decisions about our jobs and our communities. Nothing about us without us."

Bill C-12, the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, lays out an ambitious strategy to cap greenhouse gas emissions. While Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson will set specific reduction targets in the coming months, the bill's goal is to exceed the Paris Climate Accord standards. Today's bill also establishes reporting mechanisms and independent checks on the federal government's progress.

Unifor welcomes the accountability measures as a commitment to be sensitive to the unique challenges of each economic sector, and emphasizes that workers must continue to be a partner in the discussions.

" Canada's climate plan won't work if it is set in stone. Instead, it should evolve and give attention to the areas that may need additional resources," said Dias. "A green future isn't about doing less—it's about doing better. Good jobs in every region will help determine the success of our climate plans."

"There's no doubt that Bill C-12 puts Canada on the right trajectory," concluded Dias.

Unifor's commitment to the emerging green economy can be seen in the new auto sector collective agreements. Public and private investments will help produce low-emissions vehicles with good jobs on Canadian soil.

