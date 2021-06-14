UniFirst Releases 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Report comes on the heels of Barron's Most Sustainable Companies recognition and a national award for Most Valuable COVID-19 Corporate Response WILMINGTON, Mass.

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (UNF) - Get Report, a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniforms, workwear, and facility service products for businesses, has announced the release of its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report.

The comprehensive report is available in print and online and outlines the corporation's ongoing social responsibility efforts in the areas of sustainability, diversity and employee initiatives, community, safety, product and service innovation, ethical governance, and financial transparency. Each topic is broken down in detail to provide readers insight into UniFirst's CSR-related programs—each geared toward developing a deeper understanding of the lengths to which the company goes to maintain corporate responsibility.

"In our ninth decade servicing North American businesses, UniFirst continues to operate in ways that make a positive impact on the lives of our customers, our employee Team Partners, and our planet," said Steven Sintros, President and CEO of UniFirst Corporation. "And while 2020 was a year that many of us will likely never forget—marked by unprecedented challenges and change—UniFirst remains financially strong, allowing us to leverage the resources needed to continually do our part within the communities where we operate."

Reflecting the company's continued endeavors to run in a true community- and globally-minded manner, UniFirst is also proud to announce its third consecutive inclusion in the Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the United States list . To determine the rankings, Calvert Research and Management, a branch of Eaton Vance, judged the sustainability performance of the1,000 largest U.S. publicly held companies (measured by market capitalization) according to over 230 indicators across five categories: planet, community, employees, shareholders, and customers.

"We're honored to earn this recognition by Barron's for the third consecutive year," says Adam Soreff, director of marketing and communications at UniFirst. "UniFirst's history is rooted in a commitment to environmental sustainability and social best practices, and we're proud to be recognized for our efforts in those areas."

In addition to the Barron's recognition, UniFirst was also recently awarded an American Business Association (ABA) Stevie Award in the category of Most Valuable COVID-19 Corporate Response. Winners were chosen from over 3,800 nominations—a record for the ABA—and determined by the average scores of more than 250 professionals worldwide in a three-month judging process which considered "exemplary responses by companies to the pandemic to ensure the well-being of their employees, customers, and communities."

Spearheaded by Sintros, UniFirst's response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be characterized by frequent, transparent communications and proactive, progressive decision making. The comprehensive processes and protocols put in practice throughout the pandemic were made first and foremost in the interest of the health, safety, and livelihood of all UniFirst employee Team Partners, their families, and the company's two million-plus uniform wearers throughout North America.

UniFirst's response to the pandemic was not strictly inward facing; the company also worked with regional Chambers of Commerce and others to donate significant supplies of face masks, hand sanitizers, and PPE to support small business revitalization and those in need across North America. The company also made a significant monetary donation to Massachusetts General Hospital's COVID-19 research programs.

For more information on UniFirst's corporate social responsibility efforts or to access the company's 2021 CSR Report, visit CSR.UniFirst.com.

About UniFirstHeadquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (UNF) - Get Report is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com .

