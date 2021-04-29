UNice Hair Cooperates With Million Fans Influencer On YouTube

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice Hair has recently cooperated with Million fans' Kennedy Cymone on YouTube.

While empowering women through their collaborations, UNice explores individuality through effortless fashion. Being one of the largest e-commerce retailers globally, the fashion platform has recently collaborated with Kennedy Cymone, a Million Fans YouTube influencer, on a honey blonde lace front human hair wig for spring.

Kennedy Cymone has acknowledged to be a perfectionist; she said the completed look with UNice Hair wigs just looks like her own real hair. She loves it very much. She said the highlights are perfect, and that the wig is perfect for her and perfect for spring:

"This lace front wig came customized already with the highlights in it. It's nice honey blonde color. You can style it as a middle, left, or right part. The lace will melt your skin perfectly. It is ready to wear out of the box!"

Summer is just around the corner, which means it's time to ditch your dull winter locks and give that beautiful hair a fun refresh. UNice launched some new colored wigs for women, such as lace front wigs , headband wigs, hd lace wigs, and other human hair wigs.

As one of the hair vendor leaders in virgin human hair, over the years UNice has grown its capabilities in Research & Development, Marketing & Design as well as a functional Shipping & Receiving network system to distribute all their products around the globe.

To uphold this philosophy, in their development phase they have invested years of R & D, consulting with hair experts and sources all around the world to develop 100% virgin human hair. UNice wants each person to feel natural, comfortable, and to authentically experience that the hair is a natural extension of U!

About UNiceGlobal Online Retailer UNice has an enormous variety of hair products, all 100% human virgin hair, such as hair weaves , hair extensions, wigs, and closures in any style and color: Body Wave, Straight, Curly, Loose Wave, Deep Wave, and Natural Wave, different hairstyles for your choice.

Related Links:

Contact Press@unice.com +1 06267824321 https://www.unice.com/

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unice-hair-cooperates-with-million-fans-influencer-on-youtube-301280788.html

SOURCE UNice Hair