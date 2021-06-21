UNice Hair Accepts Afterpay Financing Support To Allow Customer Buy Now Pay Later

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice hair store , one of the world-leading suppliers of 100% virgin human hair, accepts Afterpay financing support again to allow their customers to get what they want or need without too many economic pressures...

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice hair store, one of the world-leading suppliers of 100% virgin human hair, accepts Afterpay financing support again to allow their customers to get what they want or need without too many economic pressures after cooperating with leading US-based installment payment platforms Klarna, PayPal, Quadpay, and Sezzle.

According to the data, the popularity and usage of buy now pay later services have increased rapidly, and an increasing number of online shoppers tend to purchase their favorite products by buy now pay later service because of low barriers to entry and ease of use. Until now, UNice has already cooperated with five interest-free installment payment platforms, Klarna, PayPal, Quadpay, Sezzle, and Afterpay. Therefore, customers can freely choose any BNPL service as an easy and safe payment method to purchase what they need on the Internet.

Compared to the lengthy application process of a credit card or loan, consumers only need to enter phone, numbers, address details to create an Afterpay account, choose Afterpay as a payment method. For example, consumers can opt for whatever they want on the UNice website or UNice app, put them into a shopping cart, select Afterpay as your payment method, then pay with Afterpay and enjoy your purchase with Four easy payments.

By the Afterpay service, customers can purchase now pay later in four equal installments expired every two weeks without any interest, which also means consumers can immediately pay for their goods when browsing their favorite goods, even though they don't have enough budget. It's perfect for shopping or gift-giving when cash flow may be tight. What is more important, the late fee is pretty small compared to other credit cards.

Summer is coming, and many customers will choose some hair bundles, lace front wigs, headband wigs, or hd lace wigs to spend this summer. Even some graduates who are just left away from the university are busing prepare outfits or hairstyles for interviewing or working. The manager of the UNice Customer Center said: "Recently there has been a significant increase in the percentage of buying our hair product with Buy Now Buy Later Service for younger, which means younger consumers are surly looking for flexible yet responsible ways to pay for purchases. Many customers even happily shared their beautiful photos with us. We are so honored to provide a wide variety of hair product offerings they need to feel confident and beautiful at every stage of their lives with consumers. From handcrafted lace to hair in various lengths, colors, and textures we ensure our products fit every lifestyle meet every style need."

In order to give back and thank the trust from the loyal customers and fans, UNice is always offering top-quality human hair products at an affordable price and helping them boost confidence and show their personality. In addition, UNice works tirelessly to ensure to provide professional, friendly, and seamless customer service, for example, free shipping, perfect return and exchange service, refund system, and so on.

And UNice will build a facilitating productive partnership with CJ Affiliate that is an online advertising company owned by Publicis Groupe operating in the affiliate marketing industry worldwide to promote high-quality hair products that solve the problems of the customers and expect bigger results with a truly customer-centric affiliate marketing strategy.

About UNice hair

UNice is a famous human virgin hair brand and wins more and more support from loyal customers and fans with high-quality human hair frontal wigs in any length, color, and style at an affordable price in recent years. UNice hair is always committing to offer the widest array of luxury weaves and lace wig for all to meet the consumers' needs with our premium quality, unrivaled craftsmanship, and trendsetting capabilities and bring the customers the best shopping and life experience.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unice-hair-accepts-afterpay-financing-support-to-allow-customer-buy-now-pay-later-301316208.html

SOURCE UNice Hair