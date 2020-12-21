Paris, Amsterdam, December 21, 2020 Press release Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") entered into separate agreements with several French institutional...

Paris, Amsterdam, December 21, 2020

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") entered into separate agreements with several French institutional investors for the sale of the Village 3 office building on December 9, and the Village 4 & Village 6 office buildings on December 18. The total Net Disposal Price (1) of €213 Mn represents a premium to the latest unaffected book value.

The transactions are subject to standard conditions precedent and are expected to close in Q1 2021.

The offices are located in La Défense (Paris region) and have a combined GLA of 22,144 sqm with Orange and Orange Cyberdefense as the main tenants.

These transactions are part of URW's €4 Bn disposal program. Upon closing of these transactions and the SHiFT disposal previously announced, the Group will have completed €0.8 Bn of this target.

(1) Net Disposal Price: Total Acquisition Cost incurred by the acquirer minus all transfer taxes and transaction costs

