Ungerboeck Named A 2021 National Top Workplace & Top Technology Workplace

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ungerboeck, The World's Event Software, is proud to be part of an impressive list of Top Workplaces & Top Technology Workplace award winners in the United States.

We at Ungerboeck continue to focus on our team members and invest in a culture of innovation and excellence. We remain dedicated to upholding the values that we have fostered since our inception. Organizing events is very complex. At Ungerboeck, we have a collaborative atmosphere where all employees rally around our mission of "Empowering People That Bring People Together." Our corporate culture is second to none. We understand that an optimal work environment drives success and productivity. We prioritize health, learning, and support a healthy work-life balance. Our Core Values are deep rooted and authentic, which we live every day. It's our company culture and commitment to our team that continues to fuel our growth, innovation, recruitment, and retention of top talent.

"These national recognitions are humbling because of their timing. We all know how difficult this past year has been, particularly for our customers and our employees who serve the event industry. This challenge reaffirmed our belief in our values. We developed innovative products, we connected the events community to share ideas, and we developed robust learning to give our customers and employees a chance to learn and upskill. These awards are a testimony to the spirit of our employees, their resiliency and support for each other. I'm proud to lead this global organization and look forward to the continued accomplishments of our collective team and broader Ungerboeck Community ," says Manish Chandak, President & Chief Executive Officer at Ungerboeck.

ABOUT UNGERBOECK Ungerboeck is the world's leading event technology software empowering over 50,000 users in more than 50 countries. Our community of customers includes top shows from across the world; amazing performing arts venues; global convention centers; the world's most visited museums, professional sports arenas. Plus, other unique events and venues of all shapes and sizes.

For over 35 years, Ungerboeck has served as the event industry's technology leader—driving innovation and helping organizations adapt to emerging trends. Ungerboeck proudly supports its worldwide client base from its global headquarters in the United States with regional presence in Germany, France, Mexico, England, Australia, and China.

For additional information, please contact Stacie Bauer at 636-300-5606 x113 or Stacie.Bauer@ungerboeck.com

