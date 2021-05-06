Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin Brings AI To Germany - Aidoc Expands Presence In Europe

BERLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading provider of AI solutions for medical imaging, announced today its first Enterprise AI radiology adoption in Germany with Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin hospital (ukb) selecting Aidoc's comprehensive suite of AI solutions to help prioritize and expedite treatment for patients with life-threatening, critical conditions. The Berlin medical center also provides teleradiology services to 20 regional hospitals, allowing patients throughout the area access to top-level medical care.

"The practical use of the AI from Aidoc is a big step towards making time-critical radiological diagnostics safer. For our team of colleagues, this is the first experience with artificial intelligence. It shows that Al provides additional security for patients and radiologists and yet does not do away with an expert," says Prof. Mutze - Director of the Radiology and Neuroradiology institute at Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin.

Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin is part of the larger BG group of public hospitals focused on emergency services. With a high patient workload both day and night, the newly implemented AI solutions will allow physicians to increase efficiency and save critical time when it matters most.

Aidoc's solutions support and enhance the impact of radiologist diagnostic power helping them expedite patient treatment and improve quality of care by flagging acute anomalies in real time. To date, the company has secured an industry-leading 7 FDA clearances and 9 CE marks for life-threatening pathologies and is used in over 500 medical centers worldwide. Aidoc's impact on efficiency and positive patient outcomes has been proven across various facilities including a reduction of 36.6% in turnaround time, 2.8-day reduction in inpatient length stay and 10.4% reduction in ED length of stay.

"We are proud that Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin hospital selected Aidoc for the first deployment of Aidoc's AI solutions in Germany," said Alexander Boehmcker, Europe VP for Aidoc. "The German healthcare system is ranked as one of the best in the world, so it's only natural that hospitals and medical centers recognize the value of AI to assist radiologists with their workload and provide the highest level of care to their patients."

