Undra Johnson Joins UBS As Branch Manager For Canonsburg And Erie, PA

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Undra Johnson has joined the firm as a Branch Manager for the Canonsburg and Erie, Pennsylvania offices. Undra has nearly 30 years of experience delivering wealth management advice to clients as both a Branch Manager and a Financial Advisor.

Undra joins UBS from Wells Fargo Advisors, where he was a Financial Advisor and Premier Manager, a designation held by a select group of advisors that achieve a high-level of professional achievement and are committed to achieving the firm's business objectives.

"Undra brings a unique set of skills to this role. Having been both a Financial Advisor and Branch Manager, he understands the needs of our employees and clients," said Louis Sforza, Greater Pittsburgh Complex Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "His 27-year career in financial services and football career in the NFL, further demonstrates his commitment and passion for his work, colleagues and clients."

Undra attended West Virginia University on a football scholarship as a running back and graduated as the third all-time leading rusher for the West Virginia Mountaineers, averaging five yards per carry. After completing his bachelor's and master's degrees in business, Undra was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the seventh round of the 1989 NFL draft, where he remained until 1991. Once his football career had concluded, Undra returned north to pursue a successful career in financial services as a Financial Advisor. He is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and currently resides in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

