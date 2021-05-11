Underwater Connector Market Revenue To Cross USD 1.5 Bn By 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Europe underwater connector market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of more than 5.5% through 2027 driven by favorable government initiatives to support the offshore renewable energy sector.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "Underwater Connector Market by Type (Rigid Shell, Inductive Coupling, Rubber Molded, Underwater Electrical Mateable Connectors), Application (Defense, Oil & Gas, Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)/Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Telecommunication, Oceanographic), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of underwater connectors will cross $1.5 billion by 2027.

The market growth is credited to increasing defense budgets across developed economies such as the U.S., China, Russia, the UK, and Germany. The race to gain technological advancement in underwater warfare is allowing major nations to invest in various underwater defense technologies. For instance, in December 2020, China deployed a fleet of underwater drones in the Indian Ocean. The new underwater vehicles can operate for months on end and can make observations for naval intelligence purposes. Such new underwater defense projects will add an opportunity for market expansion over the forecast period.

The rigid shell segment captured around 24.5% of the underwater connector market share in 2020 led by increasing demand for robust connectivity solutions from critical subsea and offshore applications. The rigid shell underwater connectors offer several high-end features, such as robust build, longer lifespan, and lesser number of mating and un-mating cycles, suitable for critical subsea environments. The market players are emphasizing on using newer materials, such as stainless steel, nickel, and titanium, to further improve the product features.

The oil & gas application segment held an underwater connector market share of 23% in 2020 and is projected to witness 6.5% growth rate by 2027 owing to increasing demand for crude oil across the globe and the geotagging of various offshore oil & gas reservoirs. In the oil & gas sector, the underwater connectors are extensively integrated into offshore drills, pipelines, pumping systems, and underwater maintenance robots. Several oil & gas producers are focusing on new explorations and discoveries of crude oil reservoirs.

The Europe underwater connector market is estimated to attain a CAGR of over 5.5% during 2021 to 2027 on account of favorable government initiatives to support the offshore renewable energy sector. For instance, in November 2020, the European Commission introduced the Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy, which will focus on establishing floating & fixed offshore wind energy projects. The new strategy focuses on increasing the region's offshore wind capacity from 12 GW existing capacity to 60 GW by 2030. The underwater connector and cable systems transfer electricity from these offshore plants to onshore electric grids. Such supportive government strategies will boost the market value.

Some of the major leaders operating in the underwater connector market include Amphenol Corporation, Birns Aquamate LLC., C.R. Encapsulation Limited, Eaton Corporation, Fischer Connectors SA, and Teledyne Marine, among others. The companies operating are continuously focusing on new product innovation and research & development activities to stay competitive in the market.

Some major findings of the underwater connector market report include:

Increasing deployment of submarine cable networks by telecom service providers will propel the adoption of underwater connectors during the forecast timeframe. The submarine communication cables are widely installed for data transmission over long distances. The rising internet traffic and the requirement for high-bandwidth connectivity in developing economies will support the subsea cables.

Rising government initiatives toward deep sea mining and exploration activities will spur the underwater connector market demand. Several countries including India , Australia , China , and the U.S. are accelerating their deep-sea mining activities and exploration projects to procure various minerals and fossil fuel reservoirs present in underwater ridges and sediments.

, , , and the U.S. are accelerating their deep-sea mining activities and exploration projects to procure various minerals and fossil fuel reservoirs present in underwater ridges and sediments. Technological advancements in inductive coupling underwater connectors, such as pin-less inductive coupling technology that enables exchange of data without establishing any physical contact in ROVs/AUVs, are driving the industry growth

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the industry progression in the first half of 2020. The stringent lockdown imposed by several governments has resulted into international trade barriers and disruption in supply chain of underwater connectors. In addition, the pandemic has resulted into temporary shutdown of various underwater mining projects and offshore oil & gas activities, further restraining the industry revenue for a short-term period.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services.

