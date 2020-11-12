Underscore Marketing LLC Ranked In Top 100 Marketing Agencies Featured In Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Spotter published its 2020 Top Marketing Agencies Report. The report reviews more than 3,400 marketing agencies based on client reviews, credentials, focus areas, related expertise and project work.

Underscore Marketing LLC, an agency specializing in healthcare and pharmaceutical clients, ranked 42 out of the top 100 agencies featured in the report. In addition, earlier this year, Underscore was selected as one of the top 50 digital agencies by Agency Spotter and accepted the Noteworthy Recognition for Outstanding Campaign Performance as well as the Noteworthy Recognition for Leadership and Company Growth.

Underscore's team focuses on strategy, planning, buying, and management across all forms of media. Specialties include hyper-targeting health conscious consumers, patients with conditions ranging from minor to severe and/or rare diseases, health care professionals (HCPs) including PCPs, specialists, nurses, and caregivers.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized by Agency Spotter. It is a continued testament to our relationships with our clients, our innovative media solutions, and our ability to flawlessly execute these solutions. Our continued track record of marketing ROI success, makes these recognition even more meaningful," said Lauren Boyer, CEO of Underscore Marketing LLC.

These accomplishments reflect on the path of excellence and growth that Underscore has shared with its clients.

