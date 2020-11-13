Underdog Ad Agency Wins "Best In Show" And 8 Other North America SMARTIES Awards

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The agency that won North America "Best in Show" at the 2020 Mobile Marketing Association SMARTIES Awards was one many had to Google. Revolution Digital, an NJ-based creative advertising agency, earned eight of the prestigious awards, including "Best in Show," at the Nov. 10-11 event.

A first-time entrant, Revolution Digital (Rev-D) received four Gold Awards, two Silver Awards, and one Bronze Award for their work on GlaxoSmithKline's Preparation H "Back There Care" Campaign, ChapStick "Beauty Confessions" Quiz, and Emergen-C "Emerge Your Best" Campaign, respectively. Most impressively, the agency received the coveted 2020 North America "Best in Show" Award for their work on Preparation H. See the full list of Rev-D's wins below:

Preparation H and Revolution Digital: "Back There Care" Campaign

North America MMA SMARTIES "Best in Show" Award

3 GOLD AWARDS (Brand Awareness; Cross Media; Mobile Video)

1 SILVER AWARD (Mobile Social)

ChapStick and Revolution Digital: "Beauty Confessions" Quiz

2 GOLD AWARDS (Data Insights; Lead Generation/Direct Response/Conversion)

Emergen-C and Revolution Digital: "Emerge Your Best" Campaign

1 BRONZE AWARD (Cross Media)

"The challenges we've faced this year have pushed our incredible team to do some of their best work," says Nicole Ronchetti, Chief Strategy Officer at Rev-D. "We've always relied on personal connections and word of mouth to drum up business, but 2020 changed that."

"Entering these awards was a great way to get our name out there," Ronchetti adds, "and winning them was even better. Receiving this kind of validation was fantastic. We can't wait to show the world even more."

The Mobile Marketing Association SMARTIES X and SMARTIES North America Awards recognize the individuals and teams who are pioneering marketing transformation in the relationship between brands and their consumers.

Revolution Digital is a digital-first, full-service creative agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. With a focus on disruptive, strategically sound, highly engaging advertising campaigns, the agency's work has powered the growth of companies ranging from start-up to Fortune 100. Other Rev-D clients include Senokot, Sun-Maid Chocolate Covered Raisins, Buitoni Pasta, Florastor, and more.

View the SMARTIES Awards Winners Gallery here.

Contact: Matt Mauriello: Executive Director, Business Development

Email: newbusiness@rev-d.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/underdog-ad-agency-wins-best-in-show-and-8-other-north-america-smarties-awards-301172543.html

SOURCE Revolution Digital